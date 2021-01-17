MORTON — Russell M. “Russ” Young, 74, of Morton, formerly of Bondville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his home.
He was born on April 17, 1946, in Champaign, to Arnold and Lucille (Davis) Young. Russell married Linda Keene on June 8, 1968, in Champaign.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Young of Morton; one son, Nathan (Rachel) Young of Fox River Grove; one daughter, Christina (Jeff) Challender of Hinckley; six grandchildren, Henry, Sadie, Everett Young and Jackson, Jonah, Jordan Challender; and one brother, Ronald (Barbara) Young of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
Russell was a graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High school in Mahomet, and also the College of Business at the University of Illinois in 1972 where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Russell was employed as an Information Systems Manager for the Morton Unit School District. He retired in 2006.
Chess was one of Russell’s favorite pastimes. He was a past member of the Greater Peoria Chess Federation and enjoyed teaching elementary students in the community how to play as well as his own children and grandchildren. He enjoyed writing poems and stories, was a voracious reader and an avid golfer. His artistic talent showed in his many watercolors displayed in his home.
Russell’s greatest joy was spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren participate in various athletic and scholastic activities.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service for Russell will be held at a later date and his cremated remains will be interred at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
Memorials may be made to the Morton United Methodist Church Building Fund, 420 N. Tennessee Ave., Morton, IL 61550, where Russell was a member.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
