CHAMPAIGN — Ruth Arlene Aldrich, 93, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 18, 2022) at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.
Ruth and her husband, John, lived on North Neil Street in Champaign for over 50 years. Ruth was born in Rantoul on May 4, 1929, to Harold and Anna Hanson. On March 4, 1947, she married John Buren Aldrich in Louisville, Ill. During the majority of their lives, they lived in Champaign County, where they raised their three daughters, Deanna, Judith and Cindy.
Ruth was a caregiver for a large part of her life. She worked at Champaign County Nursing Home from 1960 to 1970 taking care of the elderly, which then led to working in private duty with many residents of the Champaign-Urbana area. She graduated from Parkland College in 1986 as a certified nursing assistant.
Ruth had a passion for reading and loved collecting books. She had a favorite author, Gladys Taber, and grew to meet up with mutual lovers of the author’s writings, attending annual gatherings of the Friends of Gladys Taber and collecting first editions of her work. Ruth loved English gardening, and it was obvious to anyone who visited their home. Ruth never met a stranger. She always kept her friends near to her heart and held her family very close till the end.
Ruth was a member of Church of the Brethren in Champaign.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Deanna (Don) Wells of Cape Coral, Fla., and Cindy Reynolds of Rantoul.
She leaves behind five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Buren Aldrich; daughter, Judith; granddaughter, Julie; and two brothers.
A joint service for John and Ruth Aldrich will take place at noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carle Hospice. The family would like to show their appreciation to University Rehabilitation Center Memory Care in Urbana and Carle Hospice for their loving and tender care.