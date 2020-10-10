IVESDALE — Ruth L. Bates, 80, of Ivesdale passed away peacefully at home Thursday (Oct. 8, 2020) surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Ivesdale. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
Ruth was born at home on May 14, 1940, in Chicken Bristle, a daughter of Eddie “Ted” and Pearle Bridges Hatchel. She married Jerry Holzinger on Jan. 23, 1959. He passed away Jan. 8, 1992. She later married Dan Bates on Oct. 23, 1993. He passed away June 20, 2011.
Survivors include one daughter, Leslie (Todd) Earl of Sadorus; grandchildren, Danielle Chenoweth of Champaign, Kristen (Ernie) Oates of Clovis, Calif., and Wyatt and Garett Earl, both of Sadorus; great-grandchildren, Kaedan and Dylan Chenoweth; stepchildren, Daniel (Glenda) Bates Jr. of Ivesdale, Debbie Kamradt of Tolono, Kathy Ard of Chillicothe and Theresa (Gene) McNew and Laurie (Jeff) Jackson, both of Mahomet; brothers, Jack (Carol) Hatchel of Haven, Kan., and Harlen Hatchel of Tuscola; sisters, Florence (Don) Laughlin of Atwood, Minnie Vandeventer of Camargo and Doris Schull of Villa Grove; and many stepgrandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Jo; four brothers, Myron, Harvey, George and Everett Hatchel; and one stepson, Steve Bates.
Ruth was a graduate of Atwood High School. She worked at Christie Clinic in the registration department for over 30 years.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ivesdale and its Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of VFW Post 630 Axillary in Urbana.
She enjoyed gardening, reading and travel. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren.
Ruth was a four-time cancer survivor and was crowned queen at the ACS Relay for Life event.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.