DANVILLE — Ruth Campbell of Danville passed into eternal life on Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. She was born in Danville on Jan. 1, 1923, a daughter of Jess and Amelia (Mitchell) Webb.
Ruth graduated from Westville High School and then from Danville Business College. She worked as a legal secretary for law the law firm of Frank Abbott and W.O. Edwards, and later worked as a welcome wagon hostess.
She fondly recalled a special night at a military dance at Chanute Air Force Base, now Lincoln's Challenge, when a good-looking solider from Alabama walked up to her to request a dance. He later told his mom that he met his wife if she’d have him. He appeared at her house, on leave, the very next weekend, and they were wed soon thereafter.
She is survived by her twins, Boon (Tracy) Campbell of Colorado Springs, Colo., and daughter Dawn Campbell of Westville; daughters-in-law, Paula Howard of Inverness, Fla., and Jeannie Howard of Jackson, Tenn.; grandchildren, Laura Campbell, Ian Campbell, Shawn (Michelle) Howard, Dennis (Holly) Howard, Kevin (Teri) Howard, Monica Howard, Tommy (Dani) Howard, Luke (Nikki) Howard, Ben (Teryn) Howard and Treca Haskins; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; along with special friend Sandy Pearson. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Blackie, and grandcat, Rambo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Tom Howard; second husband, Joseph Campbell; and sons, Steve Howard, Ben Howard and James Howard.
She bowled in leagues until age 95. She began bowling about 1970, and was inducted into the Danville Bowling Hall of Fame in 2003. She bowled her high game of 235 at age 72. She also bowled in Cairns, Australia, on a trip with her daughter at age 79. Also making fond memories there were riding in a hot air balloon and holding a sweet koala named “Basil.”
She also enjoyed playing Upwords and Chinese checkers, and until just recently, walking on trails in the woods, mushroom hunting and bird-watching.
She was a strong woman, not to be taken lightly. Boon and Dawn often compared her to “Mrs. Barkley” played by Barbara Stanwyck on the TV series “The Big Valley.” Mrs. Barkley had an intro to the show as “a woman of backbone and bite.” This was a perfect description of Ruth! We will miss her dearly.
Please join us for a memorial visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St. in Danville. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Patti Wise officiating.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated. Memorials may be made in Ruth’s name to Forest Glen Preserve. Messages and memories may be left at www.KrugerCoanPape.com or Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home's Facebook page.