VILLA GROVE — Ruth Conn, 99, of Chatham, formerly of Villa Grove, passed away at 10:11 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 10, 2020) at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield.
Ruth was born on July 13, 1921, to Frank and Clara (McCrory) Hathaway, in Crawford County. She married Jake Conn on March 1, 1949, at Villa Grove United Methodist Church. Jake passed away in 1983.
Ruth graduated from Hutsonville High School in 1939. She then attended Eastern Illinois University to pursue a degree in education and graduated in 1943. Her first job was at Villa Grove High School, and she remained there teaching for her entire career. Ruth was also an active member at United Methodist Church in Villa Grove.
She is survived by two children, Beth (Rus) Ramsey and Jim (Sue) Conn; nine grandchildren, Ashleigh Deets, Jamie Ramsey, Mollie Rapp, Connor Ramsey, Lauren Reschak, Catherine Murray, Kristen Peuvion, Rebecca Conn and Amanda Conn; and 10 great-grandchildren, Tyler Deets, Jack Deets, Luke Deets, Owen Rapp, Mabry Rapp, Steven Williams, Anna Reschak, Lucy Reschak, Sofie Reschak and Emily Reschak.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Teresa (Butch) Peuvion; four sisters; and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Villa Grove High School or the World War II Memorial, 1750 Independence Ave., SW Washington, D.C. 20024.