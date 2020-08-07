DANVILLE — Ruth Marilyn Haworth Cummings of Danville left this life on July 1, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
A private family memorial service with burial at Sunset Memorial Park will take place.
Marilyn was born July 12, 1929, in Elwood, a daughter of Dwight and Bess Harris Haworth. She married Lowell B. Cummings on Aug. 31, 1947, at Georgetown Friends Church in Georgetown.
Survivors include their children, Jeffrey Cummings, Jerry (Vicky) Cummings, Jim (Terri) Cummings and Julie Cummings; seven grandchildren, Nathan Cummings, Claire (Steven) Cummings-Martin, Zachary, Noah and Eli Bates and stepgrandchildren Kevin (Memory) Armstrong and Geroud Armstrong; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Owen Webb; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Camille and Isabella Armstrong.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jody Jean; husband, Lowell; and sister, Dorothy Winifred Haworth Johnson.
Marilyn graduated from Georgetown High School, where she was a cheerleader. She was known for her appreciation and love of music. She sang with a dance band during her senior year of high school, Danville Oratorio choir, and directed the chancel choir at Danville United Church of Christ for several years. Her interests included genealogy, music, crafts and enjoying her grandchildren.
Donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be greatly appreciated.