DANVILLE — Ruth “Delores” Schult, 79, of Danville, a beloved mother, went home to be with the Lord and her devoted husband at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 17, 2021).
She shared 51 years of a loving marriage before Richard passed away in 2016.
Delores was born on her family farm just outside of Danville on July 5, 1941, to John and Mabel (Huff) Rudolph. Surviving is her daughter, Diana Schult of Queen Creek, Ariz.
Delores met Richard on a blind date arranged by mutual friends. They married in 1965 and moved to Texas for a couple of years while Richard was serving his country in the Army. Upon returning to Danville, they lived on the west side of town near Richard’s work. In 1976, after buying farmland from Delores’ parents and clearing cornfields for a house site, they built their dream home.
Delores grew up as a dairy farm girl and spoke fondly of her childhood. Her favorite memories included riding draft horses back to the barn and needing to pull up her feet when entering the barn door as the horses were so big they barely fit through. She lived most of her life only ½ mile from where she was born and remained living at home until her last week. Home is where she was the happiest.
Delores was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and in later years was “adopted” by Bethel Baptist Church near her home, where she attended Bible class with her neighbor. She was a proofreader at Palmer-American National Bank, an accountant for local businesses, and a retired accountant at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Most importantly, she was a loving wife and mother.
Delores traveled to watch her daughter play softball, basketball and run track from grade school through middle school. She never missed a track meet, even though it meant traveling great distances when Diana was in high school.
Her latter days were spent feeding her birds, reading books and watching old western TV shows such as "The Virginian" and Hallmark movies. She enjoyed visiting her daughter in Arizona, and they shared travel adventures to Kings Canyon National Park, Yosemite National Park, San Diego, Tucson, Bisbee, Tombstone and Kartchner Caverns. They experienced the Rose Bowl Parade events in Pasadena, Calif., and enjoyed historic train rides to the Grand Canyon and Verde Valley.
Diana would like to express heartfelt thanks to all who have reached out with offers of help and to share condolences.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Service will be at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with burial in Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested to make a memorial donation to Lynch Area Fire Protection District, 2315 Perrysville Road, Danville, IL 61834, or to your favorite charity. Messages and memories may be left on our website at krugercoanpape.com.