URBANA — Ruth I. Douglas, 82, of Urbana passed away Tuesday (Aug. 31, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Grandview Memorial Garden, Champaign.
Ruth was born on Nov. 21, 1938, in Champaign, to parents Roy and Mildred (Brown) Weidner. She graduated from Urbana High School in 1957. Ruth was a dedicated Illini fan and loved to support the sports teams. In her younger years, she loved to cook and grow plants in her garden. Ruth also enjoyed bowling and crochet. She worked at Kroger during her career until she retired due to health issues. Ruth will be dearly missed by her friends and loved ones.
Survivors include her children, Terry (Jeffery) Evans, Daniel Lee (MeLinda) Douglas and Deanna (Charles) Douglas; brother, John Ronald (Kay) Weidner; grandchildren, Michael Morfey, Lindsey (Serge) Docherty, Amanda (Derek) Smith, Charly (Andrew) Purdy, Zachary Douglas, Holly Douglas, Nicole Gill, Lura Hastings and Ashton Hastings; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David Edmund Weidner, Donald Wayne Weidner and Farris Weidner; and son, Steven Lee Douglas.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Epilepsy Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.