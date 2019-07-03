DANVILLE — Ruth E. Keele, 84, formerly of Danville, more recently of Panama City Beach, Fla., passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at 4:19 p.m. CST at Sacred Heath Hospital, Miramar Beach, Fla.
Ruth was born Nov. 29, 1934, in Pendleton, Ind., to Theodore F. and Mary Mildred Lockhart Kegeris. She married Jack Keele in 1977 in Danville. He preceded her in death Jan. 1, 2015.
Surviving are three sons, John Michael (Cathy) Rouse of Homer, Jerome Anthony Rouse of Danville and Gregory Lynn Rouse of Danville; one daughter, Brenda Ellen (Bruce) Biage of Panama City Beach; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Theodore Kegeris, Larry Kegeris and William “Bill” Kegeris; and one sister, Mona Louise Smith.
Ruth had worked at the South Town Donut Shop. She enjoyed having coffee with her friends.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with C.W. Greer officiating. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until service time Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery, Danville, at a later date.
Memorials to Alzheimer’s Research. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.