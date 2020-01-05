URBANA — Ruth Elizabeth Romig, 88, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana.
She was born in Berlin, Germany, to Hans Emge and Eva (Krause) Emge and was the beloved wife of Clarence H.A. Romig.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Gertrud Faist; and her son; Steven William Romig. She is survived by her husband, Clarence; her sister, Ingeborg; her daughter, Joan (Ron) Reed; her son, Wayne Romig; and seven grandchildren, Jeffrey, Bryan (Beth), Annaliese Fay (Dan), Eric Reed, Cameron, Brent and Warren.
Ruth and their children dutifully followed her military husband to places all over the world, including their stints in Okinawa, Japan, and back to Germany. With each move she was able to work for the government and retired with a fulfilling career, ending at the U.S. Department of Agriculture at the University of Illinois.
Ruth was born into a musical family and enjoyed playing and performing the piano, cello and recorder. She was involved in and was a member of The Music Club and the Mozart Evening Etude Club. She played chamber music with friends well into her 80s.
In addition to her love of music, Ruth enjoyed reading, gardening and the beauty of nature, traveling and volunteering in many areas, including being a Girl Scout leader, a braille transcriber, a member of the League of Women Voters, a Clark-Lindsey volunteer and volunteering with WILL, the Illinois Public Media (NPR and PBS) network.
A private memorial celebration is planned by the family for later this year.