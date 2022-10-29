MANSFIELD — Ruth Elizabeth Moak, 96, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022) in her room at Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, Urbana.
Ruth was born on July 13, 1926, in Christopher, to Frank and Carrie (Yates) McKemie. She was one of three daughters born to Frank and Carrie and was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mariam McKemie Corn on June 8, 2010, and Emma Lou McKemie Beckwith on Sept. 24, 2021.
Ruth grew up and attended elementary and high school in Benton, graduating from Benton High School in 1944. She then attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in education on Aug. 8, 1947.
She married James Moak in the early 1950s; they were divorced in 1972.
Ruth attended the University of Illinois, where she received a Master of Education degree on June 20, 1954. Subsequently, she obtained an All-Grade Supervisory Certificate from the state of Illinois on Sept. 3, 1954.
She dedicated her 30-plus-year teaching career to elementary students in the village of Mansfield, where she was a longtime resident with her family, and in Farmer City, these elementary schools now within the Blue Ridge school district.
While living in Mansfield, Ruth adopted two sons, Matthew (Shelley) Moak (1962) of St. Louis and Stephen (Jill) Moak (1964) of Farmer City. They survive her. Ruth has four grandchildren, Jordan Propst (31) of Farmer City, Maddison Moak (24) of Minneola, Fla., Sophia Moak (24) of Cincinnati and Isabella Moak (21) of Atlanta. She also has four great-grandchildren, Charlotte (6), Reese (4), Nora (4) and Riley (newborn).
In the 1990s, Ruth began a long-term relationship with Walter Fischer of Champaign, who predeceased her. Together, they enjoyed continual learning opportunities, including the public speaking activity Toastmasters. They also made numerous excursions together in their later years, traveling by RV all across the United States and Mexico to their great enjoyment.
Ruth was loved by her family and friends. She will be missed by all.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield. Her funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Mansfield library and will be accepted at the funeral home.