CAMARGO — At 2:10 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11, 2022), our mother, Ruth Ann Ellington, 85, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus at Carle Foundation Hospital.
She served this country honorably in the Women’s Army Corps and later married Charles Ellington Sr., her helper and friend. He preceded her in death.
She raised a family and had two daughters, Tammy Simmons (Brian) of Joshua, Texas, and Amy McCollom (John) of Villa Grove; and a son, Charles Ellington Jr. (Anita) of Camargo. They survive her. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, Alexandria Tilley (Zach), Joshua Simmons, Calvin McCollom, Amanda McCollom, Jacoby McCollom, Marcus McCollom (Bethany), Portia McCollom, Rosa McCollom, Rudy McCollom, Gunner Ellington and Jericho Ellington; and five great-grandchildren, Remi Tilley, Tucker Tilley, Charlee Tilley, Harmony Dunn and Kinsley Dunn. She had many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Joines Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Camargo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Pentecostal Church of Villa Grove.
She loved God, the Indy 500 and Jimmy Swaggert. During her time in the WACs, she traveled through Europe, drank champagne on the Eiffel Tower, fell in and out of love on the banks of the Seine and celebrated in the Hofbrauhaus in Munich. Honest and open like her door at Thanksgiving and Christmas for anyone needing a meal and a family, you always knew where you stood with her. She was a guard, a giver, an EMT, a bootlegger, a friend, a secretary, a mother, a greeter, an explorer, a writer and a grandmother. In a word, she was legendary.
We would like to thank everyone for their kind words of encouragement and support at this difficult time. We would also like to thank the amazing nurses and staff at Carle Foundation Hospital Parkview 8 for the wonderful care they provided. We would also like to thank the staff at Eberhardt Village for the tireless care they provided our mother.