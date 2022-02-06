GIBSON CITY — Arlene Ruth Fisher, 99, passed away at 5:11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Heritage Health Nursing Home, Gibson City, with family at her side.
Ruth, as she was called, was born Dec. 23, 1922, in Three Oaks, Mich. She was a daughter of Ford A. and Ethel C. Brockway Thompson. Ruth married Arthur L. Fisher on April 22, 1950, in Niles, Mich. He passed away June 26, 2001.
Ruth is survived by three sons, Kerry Fisher of Kansas, Ill., Denis (Cherry) Fisher of Gibson City and Kim Fisher of Gibson City; as well as three daughters, Diane Norris of Algonquin, Sue Rhodes of Gibson City and Vicki (Dan) Easton of Arnold, Mo. She has 24 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and two brothers.
Ruth was a mother to many friends and family members. Her house was open to everyone. When visiting her home, there was always fresh-baked cookies, cakes or pies. She enjoyed gardening, needlepoint, reading and crossword puzzles. Throughout her life, Ruth volunteered at nursing homes, sang in church choirs and was a member of Women of the Moose and Business and Professional Women’s club. Over the years, Ruth worked in different positions in a variety of businesses. She co-owned Cornie’s Store in Gibson City with her husband.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 5, at Father Kirk Memorial Hall at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the medical fund for Ruth’s granddaughter who has been fighting cancer for five years. It may be found at “Danielle Easton’s Medical Bills” or may be given directly to the family. Online condolences can be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.