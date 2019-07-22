XENIA, Ohio — Ruth Ann (Flynn) Boyd 70 of Xenia, Ohio, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday (July 18, 2019) in Xenia.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. David Barcus will officate. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery, St. Joseph. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ruth was born Aug. 1, 1948, in Urbana, the daughter of Joseph E. and Marie (Sanders) Flynn.
She is survived by her brother, Roger (Connie) Flynn of St. Joseph; one niece, Lori Walle of St. Joseph; one great-nephew, Thomas Mullvain of St. Joseph; and two great-nieces, Rachel Mullvain of Mahomet and Kattie Mullvain of Paris.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ruth was a graduate of St. Joseph-Ogden High School in 1966. She also was a graduate of Lincoln Christian College.
She had lived the last 31 years in Ohio.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.