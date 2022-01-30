ROYAL — Ruth Emilie (Schulz) Hafermann, 94, of Royal, a firm believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, was called out of this vale of tears to her Heavenly home to be with her Savior on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Ruth was born Jan. 15, 1928, in Nagada, Madank District, Territory of New Guinea. She was the fourth of nine children of John Friedrich Wilhelm Schulz and Anna Pauline Elizabeth (Radke) Schulz. She married The Rev. John E. Haffermann on Dec. 9, 1961, in Madand, Territory of Papua and New Guinea. He died Jan. 9, 1987.
Ruth was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Emma, Adella, Eduard, Erich, Wilfried, Martin and Esther.
Ruth taught home economics in New Guinea. Both Ruth and the Rev. John Haffermann served as missionaries in New Guinea. John and Ruth retired from the missionary field in New Guinea to Royal in 1972 with their daughter, Elizabeth, who was born in New Guinea.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Hafermann, and several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. She was a member of the church choir and women's groups and attended Bible study. She also worked for a time at the Royal Post Office.
At the time of her death, Ruth had been a four-year resident of Country Health and Rehab, Gifford, and had just celebrated her 94th birthday.
Memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church and will be divided between the church's music program and mission work.
"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believeth in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting Life." John 3:16
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. Pastor Jay Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Kopmann Cemetery, Royal. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is assisting the family with the services.
