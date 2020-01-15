FARMER CITY — Ruth Harris, age 90, died Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) at Farmer City Rehab and Health Care. She was born in rural Farmer City, the daughter of Carlisle and Cora Myrtle Cain Pitman.
She married Theo Harris, a loving union that lasted until Theo’s death in 2012. Ruth was the president of Harris TV & Appliance, which she founded with Theo in 1953 and which continued in business for 63 years.
Ruth was the mother of six children, Linda (Don) Trimble of Bellflower, Dean (Tammy) of LeRoy, Jean of Savoy and David (Karen), Janet (Dave) Zindars and Randy “Doc” (Patty) Harris, all of Farmer City, along with 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, her husband Theo and beloved granddaughter Jolee Trimble Mohr.
Not waiting until she was older, Ruth spent her entire life giving back to others. She was a gifted seamstress, quilter, knitter and embroiderer. Her ski boat was christened “Yarn Spinner.” She lived a humble but full life traveling the world with Theo. She was a faithful member of the First Christian Church of Farmer City.
There will be no visitation or service. A private family burial will be held later.
Memorials may be made to Little Galilee Christian Assembly in Clinton.