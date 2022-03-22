DANVILLE — Ruth Alma Johnson, 93, formerly of Danville, passed away Saturday (March 19, 2022) at Pleasant Meadows Nursing Home, Chrisman.
She was born March 19, 1929, in Danville, to parents Oscar and Esther Fredrickson. They preceded her in death.
Ruth married Floyd Johnson in November 1947 in Danville, and he preceded her in death in October 2016.
Also proceeding her in death were her children, Michael Johnson and Rebecca Johnson Hull; grandchildren, Lori Johnson and Angel Hull; and nine siblings.
Ruth is survived by her children, Gary Johnson, Patrick (Connie) Johnson and Mary (Larry) Delattre; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Vera and Eula.
Ruth’s family was everything to her. She was a lifelong member of First Church of the Nazarene, where she attended since her childhood. She retired from General Electric after 30 years of service and retired from Walmart after another 13 years. Ruth enjoyed growing her own garden full of fruits and vegetables, taking care to can her goods and give away to friends and family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Funeral services celebrating her life will follow at 3 p.m. Friday, also at Sunset Funeral Home. Pastor Ken Pavlick will be officiating. She will be laid to rest next to Floyd in Sunset Memorial Park.
