Ruth Joy Poling Oct 2, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DeLAND — Ruth Joy Poling, 92, of Monticello, died at 8:30 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022) at Farmer City Rehab and Healthcare, Farmer City. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Calvert Funeral Home, 301 Illinois Ave., DeLand. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos