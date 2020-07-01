SADORUS — Ruth Marie Klitzing, 103, a longtime resident of Sadorus, died Tuesday (June 30, 2020) at Arbor Rose, Tolono.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sadorus, followed by a private funeral with the Rev. Matt Montgomery officiating. Burial will be at Craw Cemetery, Sadorus. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Ruth was born Oct. 15, 1916, in Altamont, a daughter of Carl and Wilhemina Priess Becker. She married Milton R. Klitzing on Jan. 28, 1939. Ruth worked on the farm with her husband for many years.
She then worked for the University of Illinois McKinley Hospital until she retired in 1983. She spent her retirement years caring for grandchildren, gardening, canning, flower gardening, sewing, quilting and baking her infamous muffins and chocolate chip cookies.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sadorus, and Ladies Aid Society. She was active in church helping with funeral dinners, visiting the shut-ins and assembling the monthly newsletter. Her family was her pride and joy. She was a kind and loving person who will be missed by many.
Ruth is survived by her three children, Doris McDuffee of Virden, Wayne (Julie) Klitzing of Buncombe and Karen (Christopher) Tempel of Sadorus; her beloved grandchildren, Sheryl Roberts, Kathy (John) Moore, Cindy (Bernie) Kiel, Bradley McDufffee, Michael Klitzing, Toni Moen, Shawn (Abby) Klitzing, Marcie (Matt) Crowley, Lora Witheft and Jenny (Ralph) Roether.
Ruth’s great-grandchildren brought her much joy: Nichole Tamosaitis, Weston Moore, Danielle (Mike) Hoff, Joshua (Jacquline Rheude) Kiel, Zachery and Corin McDuffee, Garrett and Ryker Klitzing, Anja and Hans Moen, Gabriella Kohler, Jackson Nardi, Beckett, Ellie and Grayson Crowley, Kennedy, Olivia and Phoebe Witheft and Keaton and Theda Roether. She was also blessed with great-great-grandchildren, Charlie, Lilly and Payge Tamosaitis, Ava Hoff, Austin Rheude and Nolan and Nora Kiel; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Milton; son-in-law, Larry McDuffee; a great-great-grandchild, Colby Rheude; her parents; and siblings, Paul and Gilbert Becker and Bertha Wendling.
The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor Rose for their loving care of mom over the past two years, first for day care and then as a resident, and to Harbor Light Hospice for the support given during her final days.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Arbor Rose-Activity Fund.