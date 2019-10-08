RURAL INDIANOLA — Ruth Elaine Knight, 90, of rural Indianola passed away at 8:05 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019) at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
She was born Nov. 8, 1928, in Georgetown, the daughter of Chester and Dorothy (Chandler) Moreland. She married Robert Knight on Nov. 12, 1948, in Catlin. He preceded her in death in 2006.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bill and Jim Moreland; two sisters-in-law, Doris Moreland and Myrtle Knight; and three brothers-in-law, Glen Dale Knight, Franklin Knight and Jack Williams.
She is survived by three daughters, Cindy (Ron) Masengale of Rossville, Susan (Rick) Green of Rossville and Donna (Bruce) Lackey of Danville; three sisters-in-law, Mary Williams, Marie Knight and Gwen Price; four grandchildren, Bob (Jennifer) Todd, Lisa (Justin) Acton, Mark (Melanie) Green and Matt Green; four great-grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Todd, Connor (Briana) Todd, Ava Acton and Ella Acton; one great-great-grandson, Everett Todd; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth was a homemaker. She was a member of the Indianola United Methodist Church and was also a member of the United Methodist Women’s group. She assisted with cancer drives, served as an election judge and helped with the PTA. Ruth enjoyed cooking, especially her famous noodles and fried chicken. She also enjoyed gardening, watching Illini basketball and attending her children and grandchildren’s activities and events.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Indianola United Methodist Church, 1 N. High St., Indianola. The memorial service will follow the visitation and will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with David Almy officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery of Indianola.
Memorials may be made to the Indianola United Methodist Church. 1 N. High St.. Indianola, IL 61850, or to the Woodlawn Cemetery Association, 120 Wild Rose Ave. Indianola, IL 61850.
Ruth’s family would like to extend a thank you to all the caregivers who cared for their mother.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.