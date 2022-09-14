AUSTIN, Texas — Ruth E. Koenig, a longtime resident of Danville and teacher at Danville Area Community College, died Friday (Sept. 9, 2022) in Austin, Texas, where she had resided for the past decade. She was 94 and had lived life in full.
Born Nov. 15, 1927, in Spencerville, Ohio, she was the daughter of Charles and Eva Mary Becker Fissel and grew up on a nearby farm.
In 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, Don C. Koenig. The couple remained in Northwest Ohio for all but one of the next 23 years. They had two sons: Doug, born in 1947, and John, in 1952.
Ruth began taking college classes in the 1960s. But her education was interrupted when Don was assigned by the Ford Motor Co. to work as a manager at a plant in England for a year. The family went with him.
Upon returning to Ohio, Ruth completed her undergraduate education, receiving a bachelor’s degree from Bluffton College. She began teaching at Shawnee High School in Lima, Ohio.
In 1970, the couple moved to Danville, where Don had taken a management job with Hyster Corp. After receiving a master’s degree from the University of Illinois, Ruth joined the faculty of Danville Area Community College as an English teacher. She became one of the most respected instructors on campus. When she retired in 1990, the college honored her by having her deliver the commencement address at that spring’s graduation ceremony.
Months later, she and Don were on their way to China, where they had been invited to teach conversational English for a year at a university in the city of Chengdu. She chronicled their experiences in a book, "The Red Blackboard: An American Teacher in China," published in 1995.
After returning to Danville, Ruth still wasn’t ready to give up teaching entirely. She rejoined the DACC faculty as a part-time teacher of English-as-a-second-language classes. In addition, she was an active member of the Danville branch of the American Association of University Women, which named her Woman of the Year one year; a book club, Clover Club; and Central Christian Church. She was also a volunteer for Faith in Action, the Danville Public Library and the Boys and Girls Club.
Her husband died in Danville in 2008. Four years later, at the age of 84, Ruth finally gave up her teaching job and moved to Austin to be near son John and his family, and presumably to slow down. But within months of arriving, she was tutoring English-as-a-second-language students, working for President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign and registering voters as a volunteer. She also enrolled in the University of Texas’ lifelong-learning program and joined the Congregational Church of Austin, United Church of Christ, where she became a deacon. In addition, she wrote a book for her great-grandchildren, a memoir of her life growing up on the farm in the 1930s titled "A Girl Named Ruth."
Not until she was in her 90s did the infirmities of age finally slow Ruth down. A brief illness led to her peaceful death. In accordance with her wishes, her body was donated to the University of Texas medical school in San Antonio. A memorial service is planned to be held at the Congregational Church of Austin on an as-yet-unscheduled date.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Doug (Rhonda) Koenig of Lebanon, Ohio, and John (Barbara) Koenig of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren, Joshua Koenig of Dayton, Ohio, Benjamin (Rene) Koenig of Holland, Mich., Christopher (Kisa) Koenig of Driggs, Idaho, and Katharine Brett (Travis) Greig of Austin; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregational Church of Austin.