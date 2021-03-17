CHAMPAIGN — Ruth Latham, 92, of Champaign passed away at home at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Mrs. Latham was born June 24, 1928, the eldest of seven children. Parents and siblings all preceded her in death. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Ruth graduated from Crispus Attucks High School in Indianapolis and went on to get her degree from Indiana University School of Dentistry. In 1948, she joined the U.S. Army and became a proud member of the Women’s Army Corps (WAC), where she practiced her profession for four years. In 1954, after serving six years in the U.S. Army, she was honorably discharged and came to Champaign with an appointment at Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, as an oral hygienist. Ruth was the first and only African American female oral hygienist. There she met and married Mr. Charles Latham and joined Bethel AME Church, where she was a faithful member, enjoyed Sunday school and worked with the youth and Missionary Society. She was given the honor of torchlighter, for women who served over 25 years in the Women's Missionary Society of Bethel AME Church.
In 1993, after the death of her husband, Ruth learned how to swim with the encouragement of her dear friend, Mrs. Erma Bridgewater, and her "Pool Pals." Ruth became a member of the YMCA in and enjoyed the pool until age 92. She performed in several plays written by local playwright Cheryl West. In 2009, Ruth performed in the play "To Kill a Mockingbird" at Parkland College and "From the Bidders Box to the White House" at the Virginia Theatre, written by her dear friend, Marilyn Dean Cleveland.
Ruth loved dancing, singing, music and traveling. She was a member of the Douglass Annex Senior Program, where she enjoyed coloring and arts and crafts. She enjoyed her volunteer service with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, 401 E. Park St., Champaign, with a memorial service for the family immediately following at noon. Burial will bve in Grandview Memorial Gardens with full military rites.
Condolences may be offered at bethelame401@sbcglobal.net.