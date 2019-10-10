PESOTUM — Ruth E. Lewis, 89, of rural Pesotum passed away at 6:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 7, 2019) at The Villas of Holly Brook, Savoy.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 601 E. Northline Road, Tuscola, with Pastor Jason Braaten officiating. Burial will be in Lake Fork Cemetery, rural Atwood. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church.
Ruth was born June 27, 1930, in Chicago, the only child of Henry W. and Anna H. Kuntz Schafer. She married Delbert W. Lewis on Jan. 14, 1962, in Decatur. He preceded her in death Aug. 26, 2005.
Survivors include her sisters-in-law, Marjorie (Don) Mosbarger of Atwood and Doris (Curtis) Atteberry of Arcola; niece, Amy (Cliff) Markham of Tolono; nephews, Donald (Amy) Atteberry of Speedway, Ind., and Keith (Jeannie) Atteberry of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ruth was a homemaker and farmer’s wife. She and her husband farmed in the Pesotum area for many years and enjoyed going to antique tractor shows. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.