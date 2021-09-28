CHAMPAIGN — Ruth Elizabeth Mann, 92, of Champaign passed away at 8:35 a.m. Friday (Sept. 24, 2021) at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab, Savoy.
Mrs. Mann was born on Oct. 6, 1928, in Urbana, the daughter of Elmer and Daisy (Miller) Conrad. She married William “Bill” Mann on May 4, 1949, in Urbana. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2009.
Mrs. Mann was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Nancy E. Barcus; brother, Fred Conrad; and sister-in-law, Betty Conrad.
She is survived by two nephews and one niece, Thomas C. Conrad of Mahomet and Mark E. Conrad of San Diego and Susan L. Conrad of Mahomet; a brother-in-law, Ronald Barcus of Urbana; her great-grandnephew, Michael Conrad; and great-grandnieces, Jacqueline Conrad and Lisa Conrad Brewer.
She worked for over 41 years at the University of Illinois in the Nuclear Engineering Department as an administrative assistant. Ruth was a zealous and dedicated baptized member of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Champaign for 79 years. Ruth loved making homemade ice cream, pies and cooking. She also enjoyed sewing, especially doing cross-stitch and gardening. She also loved to collect stamps, pictures of birds and ducks and loved reading. Many family and friends described Ruth as a very diligent, hardworking, faithful, true, sweet and humble person.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Illiana Cremation Society. Services via Zoom will be held at a later date. Illiana Cremation Society is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at illianacremationsociety.com.