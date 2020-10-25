ST. JOSEPH — Ruth N. Mowry, 90, of St. Joseph passed away at 12:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 23, 2020) at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth was born Jan. 30, 1930, at Farmer City, the daughter of Warren B. and Sylvia (Reynolds) Holman. She married Daniel Mowry on Jan. 20, 1952. He preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2019.
She is survived by her children, David (Cheryl) Mowry of Fisher, Daryl (Sharon) Mowry of St. Joseph and Dana (Kent) Lutz of Homer; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and a daughter-in-law, Linda Mowry.
Ruth worked as a crossing guard for 40 years in St. Joseph. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and going to Mexico. Ruth enjoyed square dancing for over 30 years with her husband.
