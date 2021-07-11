CHAMPAIGN — Ruth Munkvold O’Byrne died Monday (July 5, 2021) in Champaign.
She was born Oct. 27, 1927, in Tuscola, the only child of Dr. Henry E. Munkvold and Mary Burns Munkvold. She went to grade school at South Side in Champaign and graduated from Champaign High School in 1945. She enrolled in the University of Illinois, receiving a degree in 1949. She was a proud member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She married her high school sweetheart, J. Michael O’Byrne, on Jan. 27, 1949, at Holy Cross Church. He died June 30, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Stephen O’Byrne; daughter, Ellen O’Byrne; and grandchildren, Meghan McDaniel and Samantha Morris, both of Champaign, and James (Jamie) O’Byrne and Katherine (Katie) O’Byrne, both of Grand Rapids, Mich. She is also survived by Mary O’Byrne Murray, widow of her husband’s late brother, Jack O’Byrne.
She was “Aunt Ruth” to generations of Sullivans, Shaplands, McNickles and Murphys.
She was very active in the social and fundraising activities of Pi Beta Phi and enjoyed her time spent with her sorority sisters and the following generations of members in the Illinois chapter. She enjoyed cooking and regularly experimented (successfully) on her family. She loved to travel and went on many cruises with the “O’Byrne family and friends,” sponsored by Jack O’Byrne, seeing much of the world. She loved Wisconsin and spending time throughout the year at the Blue House with her husband, children and especially her grandchildren.
Ruth was a witty lady who always had people laughing, and her kindness made her loved by many. She was well known for her inner beauty as well as her outer beauty. She had something positive to say about everyone. She was a loving and supporting partner to her husband and was vigilant in monitoring his diet and exercise, helping him to survive and thrive as a type 1 diabetic for more than 70 years.
She was a gentle lady. She loved her family, friends, doggies and Mikey ... the love of her life.
We want to give thanks and acknowledgement to the staff of Carriage Crossing and Transitions Hospice for the loving care and support they gave to our mother.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.
A funeral Mass will be held at a future date. Burial will be private.