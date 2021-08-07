CHAMPAIGN — Ruth N. Phillips, 79, of Champaign passed to her heavenly home at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 3, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, IL 61874. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Morgan Memorial Home. She will be laid to rest in East Lawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Ruth was born on Oct. 9, 1941, in Portland, Ore., a daughter of L. Dell and Margie Bresse Lamb. She is survived by her husband, Robert D. Phillips, married on April 21, 1962, in Jacksonville, Fla., and her three children and their families, Robert (Lori) Phillips Jr., Tammy (Craig) Warf and Michael (Rebecca) Phillips; nine grandchildren, Brandy, Robert III, Devin, William, Victoria (Kevin), Karley, Kassidy and Madison; five great-grandchildren, Justin, Caylee, Sammie, Robert IV and Kade; and two siblings, sister Stephanie (Larry) George and brother Merritt Lamb.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Lamb.
Ruth retired after 14 years from her home daycare, where she provided loving care to many families through Ruthies Lil’ Lambs Daycare. She was a serving member at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Savoy, formerly Garden Hills Baptist Church of Champaign.
Her family misses her greatly and knows she is no longer suffering.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Cornerstone Baptist Church of Savoy. Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.