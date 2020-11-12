CHAMPAIGN — Ruth Plymire, 81, of Champaign passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home after a long battle with ALS on Friday (Nov. 6, 2020).
She was born April 9, 1939, on Easter Sunday, in Urbana. She was the daughter of Richard and Minnie (Humphrey) Stephens. She married William Plymire on Aug. 31, 1957. He survives.
She is also survived by three daughters, Deanna (Doug) Uphoff of Champaign, Patty (Steve) Houseworth of Carlock and Teresa (Dean) Moore of Overland Park, Kan.; seven grandchildren, Maggie, Jon, Michelle, Sean, Michael, Katherine and Sarah; 13 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Shirley Wood of Grandview, Mo.
She graduated from University High, Urbana. She retired after working 35 years at the University of Illinois Department of Life Sciences. She was very active in her church and Cursillo. Family was everything to her. She traveled extensively and took each of her grandchildren on a special trip. She loved golfing and even had a hole-in-one. Ruth was an avid Illini and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
The family is thankful for her many caregivers over the years, ALS support team and Transitions Hospice and Palliative Care, who helped support her and the family.
There will be a private family funeral Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., followed by entombment in Mount Hope Mausoleum. Livestream is available at St. Patrick Urbana Youtube, youtube.com/channel/UCkgkIfMXdwlTGgudOxyzjaQ. A celebration of life will be planned at a further date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to alsachicago.org/donate or St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana, at osvonlinegiving.com/241
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).