MONTICELLO — Ruth L. Roberts, 92, passed away Friday (Sept. 18, 2020) at Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Homes, Monticello.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1927, in Norfleet, Ky., to William “Willie” and Flora Roberts. On Sept. 17, 1949, she married Burtisdale Roberts and moved to Monticello. Together they had two children, Karen Roberts of Monticello and Doug (Joyce) Roberts of Mansfield.
Ruth was an active participant in farming operations for 20 years. She worked at Kaiser’s Department Store in Monticello for many years. Later she worked as a linen maid in the Housing Division at the University of Illinois, from where she retired.
Ruth and Burtis loved to camp. They took their family on some wonderful camping trips to Yellowstone and Mount Rushmore. On weekends they would travel to campgrounds and meet up with various camping groups. They served as officers for several years in the National Campers and Hikers Association and were members of the Sportsman’s Club of Mahomet. Throughout the years, they were able to see much of the country and loved doing it.
Ruth liked to get involved. She was an active member of Monticello United Methodist Church for 70 years. Her service over the years included 4-H leader, Sunday school superintendent, Women’s Club president and more. Ruth was known as the cookie lady who made no-bake chocolate-peanut butter Ritz cookies. She made hundreds of dozens over the years and gave them away.
She loved her family and was the proud grandparent of two grandchildren, Shenene Williamson (John) of Farmer City and Brandon (Susan) of Ogden, and five great-grandchildren, Ben, Justin, Landon, Keegan and Caylah.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one sister and three brothers.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kathy Sweet officiating. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Monticello United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.