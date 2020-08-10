RANTOUL — Ruth (Ruthie) Rolson was born May 15, 1943, and passed away Thursday (Aug. 6, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana
She is survived by her children, Ralph Carter of Rantoul, Bill Carter of Champaign, Tracey Atterberry of Ashland, Kenny Rolson of Philo and Melissa Castle of Fairmount; two brothers, Jim Rolson and Bill Rolson; one sister, Valerie; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Betty Rolson; grandson, Ethan Rolosn; and one sister.
A memorial will be held at a later date.