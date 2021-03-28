Ruth E. Schloz, 93, of Urbana passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.
Ruth was born Feb. 1, 1928, in Dieterich to parents William J. Evans and Bessie A. (Hale) Evans. She graduated high school and married her husband, Herbert B. Schloz, on July 27, 1947, in Evansville, Ind.
Ruth had a long career as a secretary at the Urbana Board of Education. She often volunteered at PACE and was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Champaign. Ruth was always full of wit and known for her occasional feistiness.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Katherine Ann Lieberman; brothers, Bernard Evans, Everett T. Evans and Ernest H. Evans; and sister, Leona Pointer Clark.
She is survived by her daughter, Carole R. Schloz of Berkeley, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Clark-Lindsey Village, the Champaign County Humane Society and/or St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Champaign.
