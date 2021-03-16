RANTOUL — Ruth Schulze, 92, of Rantoul passed away at 3:55 p.m. Thursday (March 11, 2021) at Heritage Health, Gibson City.
Ruth was born on Sept. 11, 1928, in Pekin, to William and Grace (Henry) Taylor. She married Chuck Schulze on Jan. 11, 1947, in East Peoria.
She is survived by two sons, Jim (Carol) Schulze of Dewey and Charlie (Shirley) Schulze of Longmont, Colo.; one daughter-in-law, Karla Schulze of Champaign; seven grandchildren, Amy, Jen, Laura, Josh, Jed, Sarah and Chris; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tim Schulze; and three brothers.
After Ruth retired, she and Chuck enjoyed traveling around the southern states in their camper, and they would spend many winters in Biloxi, Miss. Ruth loved to go out to eat with family and friends. When she was out, she never met a stranger. She loved to meet new people and learn about their life. She always had a smile on her face and had a very infectious laugh. Most of all, Ruth loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth was also a Hurricane Katrina survivor. She found shelter in a school gym where she would help make peanut butter sandwiches for others in the gym and slept on the floor for four nights before she could leave.
A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a later date.