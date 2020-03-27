Ruth Short Mar 27, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FISHER — Ruth Short, 95, of Urbana, formerly of Fisher, died at 10:05 a.m. Thursday (March 26, 2020) at Amber Glen Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Lamb Funeral Home, 303 N. Church St., Gibson City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers