SIDNEY — Ruth Sinder of Urbana, formerly of Sidney, died at Amber Glen Assisted Living in Urbana on Sunday (Aug. 11, 2019). She was 87 years old.
Ruth is survived by her four children, Dale Sinder of Urbana, Chris McFarland (Lawrence) of Champaign, Tom Sinder (Dorella Pruitt) of Sidney and Linda Miezio (Charles) of Urbana; her two brothers, David (Pat) Morenz of Sarasota, Fla., and William (Melody) Morenz of Hemit, Calif.; her five grandchildren, Jeremy Mitchell (Janell Gardner) of Tolono, Tiffany Mitchell (Andrew Presswood) of Cleveland, Tenn., Tyler Sinder (Anna Caroline) of Cleveland, Tenn., Alan McFarland (Diamond Napier) of Champaign and Lacy Pruitt of Ladson, S.C.; and her six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a grandson; her parents, William and Bertha Messman Morenz; two brothers, Dale and James Morenz; and a sister, Jeanette Morenz.
Ruth was born Jan. 30, 1932, in Champaign County, to William and Bertha Messman Morenz. She married Charles Sinder on April 29, 1951, in Broadlands. She was a member of the Sidney United Church.
Ruth was employed at many secretarial jobs. Ruth enjoyed travel and camping with family and friends and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
During her retirement, she spent many winters in Avon Park, Fla., and two winters in Mesa, Ariz. She was a St. Louis Cardinals and University of Illinois fan.
Ruth was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.
Visitation will be held at Freese Funeral Home in Sidney from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. A funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Sidney United Church. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Sidney. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ruth’s’ life.
Flowers and condolences can be sent to Freese Funeral Home, Sidney. Memorials may be made to Sidney United Church.