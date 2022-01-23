SIBLEY — Ruth Eleanor Tjarks, 60, of Sibley passed away at 5:54 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation for Ruth will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sibley, with a celebration of life service beginning at noon, with Pastors Dave Castner and Jim Reents officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, the Sibley Volunteer Fire Department, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
Ruth was born on her mother’s birthday, June 24, 1961, in Paxton, a daughter of Charles Richard and Marguerite Elizabeth “Beth” (Peters) DeMoss Jr., who survive in Sibley. The doctor’s fee was paid by two loaded racks of hay. Ruth and her family moved in August 1966, in time to start kindergarten. She graduated from Melvin-Sibley High School in June 1979.
On July 14, 1979, she married Merlin John Tjarks. They were married 42 wonderful years. He survives in Sibley. To their union were born three children, Charles (Megan) Tjarks of Sibley, Erick (Tina) Tjarks of Gibson City and Sharon (Joseph) Tjarks of Rantoul. They were blessed with 12 grandchildren, Gage, Kaytlyn, Ricky, Harley, Hayden, Parker, Bella, Amarah, Tatiyana, Maddex, Mia and Donovan.
Ruth worked for the U.S. Postal Service from 1992 to present. Her passion was singing in church, and as a former Sweet Adeline. She was a part of the Vermillion Valley Chorus that went to nationals in Salt Lake City. She served on the Sibley 4th of July Committee and Sibley Village Board. She had a passion for reading but, most of all, loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ruth will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her grandson, Gage Tjarks; friends, Roy Brucker, Kent Bielfeldt and Jeff Benway; and nephews, Josh DeMoss, Jordan DeMoss, Dakota DeMoss and Damon DeMoss
