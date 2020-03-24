MONTICELLO — Ruth I. Tredway, 97, of Monticello passed away at 2:45 a.m. Sunday (March 22, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Ruth was born on Aug. 27, 1922, in Dubois, Ind., the daughter of Henry and Amelia Lottes. She married Martin R. Tredway on Dec. 22, 1945, in San Diego, Calif. He passed away April 17, 2002.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Robert Tredway of Prescott, Ariz., Daniel Tredway of Monticello and William Tredway of Manchester, Conn.; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers and two sisters.
Ruth was a homemaker who enjoyed crafts, painting, sewing, cross-stitch and cooking. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello.
