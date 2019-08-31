DELAND — Ruth V. Conatser, 92, of DeLand passed away at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 27, 2019) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, with Pastor Danny Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 102, DeLand.
Ruth was born Feb. 20, 1927, in Bridgeport, Conn., the daughter of John M. and Doris (Brouso) Eheman. She married John S. Conatser on March 11, 1947, in Rossville, Ga. He passed away on Dec. 24, 1983.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Jones of Urbana, Wayne (Linda) Conatser of Monticello and Marty (Sharon) Conatser of Champaign; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, James Conatser and Richard K. Smith; two brothers; and two sisters.
Ruth was very active in the Rebekah Lodge and the American Legion Auxiliary.
