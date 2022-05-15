INDIANAPOLIS — Ruth Van Kirk, 94, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Indianapolis.
She is survived by her sons, Patrick (Kim) and Mark, and daughter, Beth Johnson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rachel Brown (James), Andrew Johnson, Kalli McBride, David McBride and Jonathon McBride (Laura O’Donahue). Ruth has three great-granddaughters, Ruby, Vera and Alice Brown.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, David McBride, and second husband, Joe Van Kirk.
Ruth was born to Leo and Ruth Breen on Aug. 10, 1927, in Charleston. She attended Eastern Illinois University Laboratory School, where she graduated as valedictorian before attending the University of Illinois and earning her bachelor’s degree. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.
Ruth had a lifelong love for books, reading and libraries. She was active in the Champaign Public Library and also served on its board of directors. She earned a master’s degree in library science and worked for many years in serial cataloguing at the University of Illinois library, retiring as an associate professor.
Ruth will be remembered for her inquiring mind, strong will and gentle smile.
Morgan Memorial Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.