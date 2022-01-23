CHAMPAIGN — Ruth Youngerman, centenarian Champaign resident, passed away quietly in her 107th year on Dec. 28, 2021, surrounded by her immediate family, at Meadowbrook Health Center, Clark-Lindsey Village.
A private graveside ceremony was held the following day at Mount Hope Cemetery.
When complimented on her longevity, Ruth often quipped that the good Lord let her live so long because she was such a slow learner.
Ruth had been sustained for years by angelic personal caregivers, by the compassionate nursing and supportive staff of the facility, and by the ceaseless medical care and devotion of her son, Dr. William D. Youngerman.
Ruth Josephine Kuhn, the elder daughter of the marriage of Isaac Kuhn and Rose Adler, was born in 1914 in a house on Hill Street, later the site of the Masonic Temple. She grew up on University Avenue, across the street from the Avenue School, now Central High School. A coterie of neighborhood girls went to school together, played together, and remained lifelong friends. During high school, Ruth and her friends attended college preparatory schools distant from Champaign. Ruth spent three years at the University School for Girls in Chicago, graduating in a class reduced to only 12 students by the Great Depression, which forced many classmates home. Ruth returned to Champaign to attend the University of Illinois, at first walking the mile and a half between home and college; when the economic climate improved slightly, her family gifted her a Model T Ford. She saved on tuition fees by going to summer sessions for two years and graduated in three, earning her degree with the Class of 1935 in the College of Liberal Arts. With the goal of helping her father in the family store, Ruth majored in economics and took advertising courses in the school of journalism. After graduation, she attended the Simmons School for Women in Boston for a year and a half, earning a degree in business in 1936. She returned to Champaign and wrote advertising copy for the store Joseph Kuhn & Co. until she was married with children.
Ruth loved swimming. She had a graceful crawl and backstroke. In her early 20s, she suffered a minor diving accident in the Champaign County Country Club swimming pool when a little boy swam directly under the diving board. With a painfully swollen nose, Ruth accepted her mother’s suggestion to get a check-up with a young ear, nose and throat physician trained at the Mayo Clinic and recently employed at the fledgling Christie Clinic. No significant injury was observed. For more than a year, that young doctor’s other attentions were initially dismissed. Ultimately, Ruth accepted his patient daily courtship and, with her father’s approval, married Dr. William M. Youngerman in March 1938.
After the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, Dr. Youngerman immediately enlisted and was assigned to duty with the Army Air Corps at Lowry Field in Denver. Ruth and her 1-year-old baby followed him; a second son was soon on the way. When her husband was sent overseas, Ruth and her boys returned to Champaign, living for a time with her parents. After the war, the family moved into a prefab house in west Champaign. Ruth’s third baby, a girl, arrived to complete the family.
In other ways as well, Ruth was her father’s daughter. When she was born, he was a rather old father, a 48-year-old established downtown businessman, respected for his civic engagement and his quiet philanthropy. In her early adult years, Ruth and her friends joined a wave of volunteerism. They borrowed their parents’ cars to ferry mothers and children to foodbanks and to Burnham and Mercy hospitals for pre-natal and well baby check-ups with volunteer doctors. In her later adult years, Ruth continued to care for elderly ill friends, driving them to their medical appointments and mailing them New Yorker cartoons to cheer them up. She did not easily relinquish her lifelong habit of taking care of others; even when they were taking care of her, Ruth was inquiring about their families, asking about their training or commute, noticing their attractive blouse or hairstyle. Everyone deserves respect and a smile; everyone has something to teach you, she would say.
As the University of Illinois expanded dramatically after WWII, the cultural world of Champaign-Urbana underwent a similar transformation. Ruth was a founding member of the board of the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra in 1959 and led efforts, by fundraising and by recruitment, to form the volunteer Symphony Guild, serving as its first president in 1962. Graciously recognized as the doyenne of CUSO, on the occasion of its 60th anniversary, she was delighted to attend the performance, dedicated to her, of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, which she had heard during the orchestra’s first season. The opening of the Krannert Art Museum (1961) was similar; she was rightly proud of its contributions to C-U cultural life, attended local exhibitions and traveled on several occasions with groups led by the museum’s director. Ruth was a founding volunteer and contributor in forging the early connection of local WILL radio and TV to the fledging national Corporation for Public Broadcasting (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR), leading to the arrival of Sesame Street (1969) and All Things Considered (1970) in downstate Illinois. Ever enjoying a play on words, a pun or oxymoron, she joked she had become a professional volunteer.
Ruth followed in her father’s footsteps, quite literally, when she walked with her father in his later years as he played whatever he could manage that day of the 9-hole golf course at the Champaign Country Club. She often quoted his saying that it was a worthwhile outing if you just make one or two good shots. She enjoyed the game but did not consider herself a competitive athlete. Ruth had learned her swing from the first golf pro at the club, a Scotsman named Willie B. Still, whose brogue was so heavy she was uncertain of his words. Nonetheless, she imparted his instruction to her children, as well as her father’s advice to imagine a yardstick behind the ball to help maintain a straight swing. Years later, one Thanksgiving Day, her grown children were astounded to discover an inscription on a forgotten gravy bowl, congratulating Ruth on winning a women’s summer tournament. Her modest explanation: The temperature that day was far above 90 degrees, the sun so hot that she was basically the only one playing, so she likely won by default. Anyway, she didn’t want to pass up the tournament opportunity, customarily reserved for working men, of getting an early tee time in the cool of a summer weekend morning.
Tennis was another sport Ruth enjoyed, right into her 80s. She loved to tell the story of a regular foursome missing a player on one occasion; they were able to take the court by convincing a hesitant young Black woman waiting on the bleachers to join their game; the side completed by Daisy Jackson won decisively and repeatedly, whenever she returned to that court. A similar unanticipated upset occurred when her 16-year-old grandson, tennis champ at his summer camp, faced his 80-year-old grandmother. Experienced net play with soft returns won the day.
Ruth is survived by her three children, Dr. William D. (Candace Branigan) Youngerman of Champaign, Dr. Joseph K. (Ronnie Scharfman) Youngerman of Bronx, N.Y., and Kay Ann Youngerman of Manhattan, N.Y.; nephew, Michael Wiese of Penzance, England; three grandchildren, Ethan, Zach and Erik; twin step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Her husband, William M. Youngerman, M.D., predeceased her in 1975.
A memorial service in celebration of her life is planned for the spring.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra, 701 Devonshire Drive, C-24, Champaign, IL 61820; Clark-Lindsey Village, 101 W. Windsor Road, Urbana, IL 61802; University of Illinois Foundation, Urbana-Champaign, Friends of WILL Fund, Harker Hall, 1305 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801; Sinai Temple, 3104 W. Windsor Road, Champaign, IL 61822; the Champaign County History Museum, 102 E. University Ave., Champaign, IL 61820; or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.