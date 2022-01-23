COLUMBIA, Mo. — RuthAnn Pickett, 76, of Columbia, Mo., formerly of Champaign, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at her home with family members and her dear friend Carol by her side. RuthAnn died from ovarian cancer and carried a BRAF mutation gene that made the fight against this disease much more difficult.
RuthAnn attended Saint Louis University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She and her husband Tom, who survives and to whom she was married for 53 years, raised their family in Champaign.
RuthAnn served many years as an instructional aide with the Champaign school district. She was also the representative of the Jostens Ring Company for the University of Illinois.
After retiring in Illinois, she and Tom moved to Missouri and ultimately retired in Columbia. She had a passion for walking the Florida beaches on the Gulf of Mexico, spending time with her grandchildren, Tess and Ford, and listening to live music of all genres and dancing to rock 'n' roll.
RuthAnn is survived by her husband, Tom; her two sons, Tom Jr. of Chicago and Mark (Christine) of Columbia; and two grandchildren.
A private family memorial service is planned.
Donations in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html).
Condolences may be offered to the family at tompickett1939@gmail.com.