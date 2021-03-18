TUSCOLA — Rutherford J. Jean, 78, of Tuscola passed away Saturday (March 13, 2021) at 3:39 p.m. at his daughter's home in Newman.
Public visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. We ask that you please wear a mask and social distance. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Pastor Doug Davis will officiate. Burial will be in Mackville Cemetery, Atwood.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Rutherford was born on Aug. 3, 1942, in La Clede, a son of Andrew and Myrtle Tipsword Jean. He married Doris Morgan Jean, and she passed away in 2007.
He is survived by a special friend, Mary Katheryn Leeds of Paris, Ill.; two daughters, Renee (Phil) Jarrell of Newman and Rebecca Grohmann of Ivesdale; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, John Jean of Griffin, Ga.; and a sister, Thelma Harper of Ivesdale.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Frank Jean; and sister, Alberta Mundy.
Rutherford loved hunting, camping, Willie's Roadhouse music and old western movies.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home are proud to honor the life of Rutherford J. Jean. “Our family is here to serve your family.” Please visit hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.