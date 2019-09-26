RANTOUL — Ruthie Tadlock, 78, of Rantoul went to be with Jesus on Tuesday evening (Sept. 24, 2019) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, Paxton.
She was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Pittsfield, Mass., a daughter of Francis and Luella (Pratt) Nichols. She married Terry Tadlock on June 26, 1960, in Rantoul. He passed away March 14, 2014.
She is survived by four children, Jerry (Christine) Tadlock of Thomasboro, Judy (Pat) Herbert of Rantoul, Debi (Ed) Grace of Pottstown, Pa., and David (Paula) Tadlock of Rantoul; two brothers, Francis (Jean) Nichols of Cape Code, Mass., and Danny (Patty) Nichols of England; a sister, Francine Barboza of South Carolina; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Ruthie was a 1959 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She was a member of Christian Life Church, where she loved serving. She and her husband returned to Rantoul to be near their family, and she began work at Illini Institutional Foods where she was working still this summer as an administrative associate. She loved being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her happiest moments, and she will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Christian Life Church. Pastor Barry Hinkle will officiate. There will be a gathering time for friends and family for one hour prior to the service.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.