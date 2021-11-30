ELLIOTT — Ryan P. Arsenault, 45, of Elliott passed away at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 24, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Brady officiating. Burial will be in Elliott Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Lee Lowery American Legion Post 568 in Gibson City.
Ryan was born Feb. 19, 1976, in Gibson City, a son of Paul J. and Connie K. Miller Arsenault.
He is survived by his parents, Paul and Connie Arsenault of Elliott; sister, Torri Ferguson of Gibson City; brother, Michael Arsenault of Gibson City; and four nieces, two nephews and a great-niece.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Louis and Ella Mae Miller; and paternal grandparents, Gilbert and Cecile Arsenault.
Ryan was a 1995 graduate of GCMS High School. He was employed at Vesuvius in Fisher for 12 years until it closed. He then went to work for Kraft in Champaign for 10 years. He loved serving his community; he was a Mason and a Shriner. He volunteered at the American Legion and especially enjoyed the Christmas Basket Project. He loved riding motorcycles and cooking and grilling food for his family and friends while spending time together. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
