PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Ryan T. O’Neill, 43, of Pembroke Pines, Fla., passed away Saturday (Jan. 22, 2022) in Florida.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Philo, with the Rev. Keith Walder officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bongard. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Ryan was born Aug. 26, 1978, in Urbana, a son to Tim and Colleen Rubenacker O’Neill. They survive in Urbana. Also surviving are a son, Brody O’Neill of Niantic; and a brother, JJ (Marilee) O’Neill of Mexico, N.Y.
He attended St. Thomas Grade School in Philo, then graduated from Unity High School in 1996. He enjoyed playing sports at Unity. Following his car accident, he was finally able to play football his senior year. He was employed at Iron Workers Local 380. He enjoyed life, his family and his friends.
Memorials may be made to the St. Thomas Athletic Department or C-U at Home.