CHAMPAIGN — Ryan H. Woodson, 65, of Champaign passed away at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 18, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was born Oct. 17, 1955, in Nelson County, Va., the son of Charles Dillard and Lillian Woodson. He was raised by his grandmother, Alease Woodson, in Wingina, Va.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Karla Woodson of Champaign; family, Katie Woodson of Chicago and Nathan (Julia) Woodson of Columbia, Md.; and grandkids, Melody Woodson and Maya Woodson.
In 1983, Ryan moved to Champaign with his wife, Karla. He regularly attended Stone Creek Church in Urbana. Ryan worked for over 25 years at the Urbana school district as a custodian at Martin Luther King Elementary in Urbana before he retired in 2019. He enjoyed playing bass guitar, the company of his former co-workers and friends, exercising and spending time with his grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28.
