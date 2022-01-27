DANVILLE — Sunrise: Jan. 11, 1987 — Sunset: Jan. 17, 2022
A homegoing celebration for Ms. Sabrina Nelson will commence on Saturday, Jan. 29, from noon to 2 p.m. at The Assembly Church, 428 N. Walnut St., Danville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Elder Officiant willl be Steve Allen Sr. (Toledo, Ohio) and eulogist will be the Rev. Dr. Chester J. Fontenot Jr. (Macon, Ga.). Burial will be in Springhill Cemetery. Leek & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Surviving are her beloved son, Benjamin C. Bigelow of Macon; mother, Dr. Tina Nelson-Jackson of Macon; father, Sidney (Maurece) Thomas Jr.; stepfathers, Dr. Chester Fontenot Jr. of Macon and the late Stokey Jackson Jr.; brother, Rufus Ivory Nelson II of Toledo; sisters, Sydney Thomas of Savannah, Ga., and Chelsea Thomas of Danville; grandparents, Rufus (Kim) Nelson Sr. and Bessie Nelson of Danville; great-grandmother, Owen Lee Nelson of Danville; stepsisters, Jasmine Fontenot of Atlanta and Tara Bowen of Atlanta; stepbrothers, Stokey (Jacqueline) Jackson III of Waldorf, Md., Camara Fontenot of Macon, CJ Fontenot of Nutley, N.J., and Rick Crowe of Connersville, Ind.; aunts, Bridgette (Chris) Byrd of Toledo, Teresa (Steve) Allen of Toledo, Dr. Terrion Williamson of Chicago and Lillie Gantt-Evans of Macon; paternal aunts, Artilla Thomas and Patriece Thomas of Danville; uncles, Rufus (Brianna) Nelson Jr. of Peoria and Willie “Little Stokey” Jackson of Macon; nieces, Daisha Sparks and Whitney Nelson; nephews, Jaiden Nelson Sr., Tysean, Ezekiel “Easy” Nelson, Jason Fontenot and Justin Fontenot; special cousins, Britany Byrd Campbell, Brionna Byrd and Steven Allen II; her son’s father, Edwardo “Eddie” Bigelow of Macon; and a host of great-great and great-aunts and -uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.