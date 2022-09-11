RANTOUL — Sallie Lee Fraga, 89, of Rantoul, passed away on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Nov. 28, 1932, in Asheville, N.C., a daughter of Bascom and Sudie (Rhodes) Frink. She married William Weeks on July 14, 1950, in Harnett, N.C., and they had 7 children. He preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 1973. She later married Angelo Fraga on April 17, 1977, on Scott Air Force Base, O’Fallon. He survives.
A lovely lady, she loved her family and she loved the Lord.
A memorial service will be held at 1 Thursday afternoon at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove, Rantoul. Fr. Joel Phelps will officiate. Her ashes will be buried at St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Thomasboro.