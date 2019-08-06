MONTICELLO — Sally Barr Alexander, 73, of Monticello passed away peacefully Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019) at home.
She was born March 3,1946, in Charlottesville, Va., the daughter of James Madison III and Sarah Elizabeth Thomas Barr. She married Arlie Allen Alexander on Aug. 13, 1972, in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Sally is survived by a son, Craig (Leslie) Alexander of Monticello; a daughter, Lindsay (Chase) Coleman of Monticello; three grandchildren, Ella, Lane and Carolina; two sisters, Betty McClure of Charlottesville, Va., and Mary Alice Colo of Rocky Mount, N.C.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and niece, Jamie McClure Wells.
Sally graduated from White Station High School in Memphis, Tenn., and attended Memphis State. She was a homemaker and enjoyed her time in the Junior Welfare League of Decatur and her Tuesday Bowling League. She also loved to write and was an early member of the Richland Community College Creative Writing Group. Sally was extremely proud of her successful family and wonderful friends. Her greatest love was her husband, Arlie.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association, the American Cancer Society or an organization of the donor’s choice, in memory of Sally.
