DELAND — Sally Ann Madden, 90, of San Diego, Calif., former long-time resident of DeLand, passed away at 6:55 a.m. Sept. 22, 2019, at Sunrise Care, Poway, Calif.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the DeLand Cemetery with the Rev. Kathy Sweet officiating.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Monticello United Methodist Church, 2020 E. Washington Street, Monticello, IL 61856.
Sally was born Feb. 24, 1929, in Decatur, the daughter of George William and Mary Frances (Summers) Harris. She married Gaylord Neil Madden on May 15, 1949, in DeLand.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Neil; daughter, Sherri Johnson (Jack) of San Diego; two grandchildren, Kyle Johnson of San Diego and Connor Johnson of Philadelphia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Mary Mikos; and brother, Jerry Harris.
Sally retired from accounting at the Coordinated Science Laboratory at the University of Illinois in 1989. She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church and a past member of the DeLand United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for 20 years. Sally enjoyed big band music and was a member of several dance clubs including the University Club.