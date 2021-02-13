URBANA — Mrs. Sally I. Hunt, 88, formerly of Galesburg, passed away at 9:18 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021) at Clark-Lindsey Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.
Sally was born Dec. 14, 1932, in Cheyenne, Wyo., the daughter of Charles H. and Lenore (Baggs) Brown. She married Jackie W. Hunt on Aug. 29, 1952, in Cheyenne. He preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 2013.
Sally is survived by her children, Brad (and Kathy) Hunt of Lawrence, Kan., David (and April) Hunt of Cisco, and Jerry (and Nataly) Hunt and Lenore (Marek) Sroka, both of Champaign; sister, Gale Moberly of Cheyenne; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother.
Sally was raised in Cheyenne and graduated from high school in 1951. She married the love of her life and moved to Galesburg in 1955. Sally graduated from Knox College with her bachelor’s degree in 1971. She was an elementary school teacher for Galesburg District 205 for 22 years, retiring in 1993. Sally and Jackie were members of Bethel Baptist Church and were very involved in activities within the church.
Private family funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel, with the Rev. Lee Johnson officiating. Burial will be Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, Galesburg. Online condolences may be made at h-p-w.com.